April 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei Asian Review:

* CONSTRUCTION ON JAPAN’S PLANNED MAGLEV RAIL LINE THAT WILL LINK TOKYO AND NAGOYA HALTED - NIKKEI

* CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY HAS SUSPENDED CONSTRUCTION WORK IN TOKYO AND NEARBY KANAGAWA PREFECTURE - NIKKEI

* SHIMIZU TO DISCUSS PLANS WITH CLIENTS TO HALT EACH OF CO'S NEARLY 500 PROJECTS IN SEVEN AFFECTED AREAS -NIKKEI