BRIEF-Construction Partners Announces Acquisition Of Scruggs Co

May 17 (Reuters) - Construction Partners Inc:

* CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SCRUGGS COMPANY, SERVING THE GEORGIA MARKET

* CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC - COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF THE SCRUGGS COMPANY FOR $51.1 MILLION IN CASH, EXCLUDING CERTAIN WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS

* CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC - CO FUNDED TRANSACTION USING $29.1 MILLION IN CASH AND $22 MILLION DRAWN ON ITS CREDIT FACILITY

* CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC - THE SCRUGGS COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $65 TO $75 MILLION OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: