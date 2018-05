May 21 (Reuters) - CONSUMER REPORTS :

* CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS TESLA MODEL 3 FALLS SHORT OF A CR RECOMMENDATION

* CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS “THE TESLA’S STOPPING DISTANCE OF 152 FEET FROM 60 MPH WAS FAR WORSE THAN ANY CONTEMPORARY CAR WE’VE TESTED”

* CONSUMER REPORTS ALSO FAULTS MODEL 3'S CONTROLS, SAYS THEY CAN CAUSE DRIVERS TO BE DISTRACTED FROM THE ROAD