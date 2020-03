March 23 (Reuters) - Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :

* BOARD PROPOSED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.10 PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE DOWN 6.3% TO RMB1.73 BILLION

* OFFERS TREATMENTS FOR RESPIRATORY DISEASES, HENCE HAS OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK FOR CHINESE MEDICINE MARKET & CHINESE MEDICINE COS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: