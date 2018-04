April 16 (Reuters) - CONSUS Real Estate AG:

* CONSUS EXPANDS DEVELOPMENT VOLUME OF AROUND EUR 750 MILLION

* HAS SECURED FIVE INDIVIDUAL NEW PROJECTS FOR A TOTAL EXPECTED SALES VOLUME OF AROUND EUR 750 MILLION

* INTENDS TO DEVELOP IN NEXT 3 TO 4 YEARS A TOTAL OF APPROX. 1,670 APARTMENTS