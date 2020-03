March 18 (Reuters) - Contact Energy Ltd:

* FEB CONTRACTED WHOLESALE ELECTRICITY SALES, INCLUDING THAT SOLD TO THE CUSTOMER BUSINESS, TOTALLED 629 GWH VERSUS 614 GWH

* FEB MASS MARKET ELECTRICITY AND GAS SALES OF 239 GWH VERSUS 237 GWH

* NOT AS DIRECTLY AFFECTED BY IMMEDIATE RESPONSE EFFORTS; MAINTAINING CAREFUL WATCH ON RAPIDLY DEVELOPING SITUATION FROM COVID-19 VIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: