BRIEF-Container Store Group Q1 loss per share $0.16

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Container Store Group Inc:

* The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 sales $183.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.3 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Sees fy 2017 sales $830 million to $850 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $0.25 to $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Container Store Group Inc sees fiscal 2017 adjusted net income is expected to be $0.37 to $0.49 per share

* Container store group inc qtrly comparable store sales were down 1.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: