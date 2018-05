May 4 (Reuters) - Contango Global Growth Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ON- MARKET BUY-BACK PROGRAM FOR ORDINARY SHARES OF UP TO 9.1 MILLION SHARES

* BUY-BACK PROGRAM EXPECTED TO COMMENCE FROM 22 JUNE AND TO REMAIN IN PLACE FOR A PERIOD OF UP TO 12-MTHS