BRIEF-Contango updates southern delaware basin operations and impact of hurricane harvey
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 2:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Contango updates southern delaware basin operations and impact of hurricane harvey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Contango Oil & Gas Co

* Contango updates southern delaware basin operations and impact of hurricane harvey

* Contango updates southern delaware basin operations and impact of hurricane harvey

* Contango Oil & Gas-‍as a result hurricane harvey, certain of co's wells were temporarily shut-in for precautionary reasons​

* Contango Oil & Gas Co - ‍hurricane harvey impact on Q3 production is estimated at approximately 1.3 mmcfe per day for quarter​

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
