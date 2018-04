Helgeland Sparebank:

* CONTEMPLATING ISSUANCE OF TIER 2 CAPITAL

* TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITY TO ISSUE A SUBORDINATED TIER 2 BOND ISSUE IN AMOUNT OF UP TO NOK 300 MILLION WITH A 10 YEAR TENOR

