April 26 (Reuters) - CONTEXTVISION AB:

* REG-CONTEXTVISION AB REPORTS STRONGEST EVER FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 SALES PASSED 19 MSEK FOR FIRST TIME (19,2 MSEK), UP 11 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q1 LAST YEAR.

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 3.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO