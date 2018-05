May 3 (Reuters) - Continental Building Products Inc :

* CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q1 SALES $116.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $118.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS - OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: