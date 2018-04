BRIEF-Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Deal On Enable's Project Wildcat

April 27 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc:

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FIRM TRANSPORTATION AGREEMENT ON ENABLE’S PROJECT WILDCAT FROM SCOOP AND STACK TO PREMIUM TEXAS MARKETS

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC - PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY