Dec 4 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc:

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $1 BILLION OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC - PRICING OF ITS PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $1 BILLION OF NEW 4 3/8% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC - NOTES WERE SOLD AT PAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)