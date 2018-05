BRIEF-Continental Resources Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.63

Continental Resources Inc:

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 2018 PRODUCTION TOTALED 25.9 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT (BOE), OR 287,410 BOE PER DAY, UP 34% FROM Q1 2017

* EXPECTS Q2 2018 PRODUCTION WILL BE IN A RANGE OF 285,000 TO 290,000 BOE PER DAY

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES - EXPECT TO BE BELOW $6 BILLION OF NET DEBT IN Q2 2018, TARGETING LONG-TERM GOAL OF $5 BILLION OF NET DEBT ACHIEVED SOMETIME IN 2019