BRIEF-Continental Resources Says On April 9, Co, Units Entered Into An Unsecured Revolving Credit Agreement

April 12 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc:

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BILLION AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023

* AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BILLION IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS

* CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY'S $2.75 BILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2qws2GS) Further company coverage: