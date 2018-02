BRIEF-Continental Resources Sees 2018 Projected Capital Budget Of $2.3 Bln

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc:

* CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS AND 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

* ‍PRODUCTION OF 286,985 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT (BOE) PER DAY IN Q4 2017, UP 37% YEAR-OVER-YEAR FROM Q4 2016​

* SEES 2018 PROJECTED CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.3 BILLION ​

* ‍SEES A 2018 EXIT RATE OF 305,000 TO 315,000 BOE PER DAY​

* ‍2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IS PROJECTED TO GENERATE $3.0 TO $3.2 BILLION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS​

* ‍2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IS PROJECTED TO GENERATE $$800 TO $900 MILLION OF FREE CASH FLOW FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

* ‍FOR 2019, CURRENTLY EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO GROW 15% TO 20% YEAR OVER YEAR WITH A CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.5 TO $2.8 BILLION​