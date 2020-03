BRIEF-Contourglobal Says Halted Plans To Build A 500 Megawatt Coal-Fired Power Plant In Kosovo

March 17 (Reuters) - ContourGlobal PLC:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA +15% TO $703 MILLION

* ANNOUNCE TODAY THAT KOSOVA E RE PROJECT CANNOT GO FORWARD

* POLITICAL SITUATION IN KOSOVO SINCE JULY, RECENT GOVERNMENT. FORMATION MADE IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR E RE PROJECT TO MEET REQUIRED MILESTONES

* POWER PLANT OPERATIONS HAVE TO DATE BEEN UNAFFECTED BY SPREAD OF COVID-1

* DIVIDEND - ON TARGET WITH 10% ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASE

* A FOURTH QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $24.75 MILLION, OR 3.6901 CENTS PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 9 APRIL 2020

* EXPECT 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $710 MILLION TO $745 MILLION

* CURRENT WIDER MARKET UNCERTAINTY HAS NOT IMPACTED OUR CASHFLOWS

* FY NET PROFIT $23 MILLION VERSUS $10 MILLION

* VAST MAJORITY OF OUR DEBT, $3.1 BILLION, IS AT PROJECT LEVEL AND AMORTIZES OVER TIME