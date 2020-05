May 15 (Reuters) - ContourGlobal PLC:

* CONTOURGLOBAL PLC - TRADING UPDATE

* CONTOURGLOBAL PLC - ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 20% FROM $144.4 MILLION TO $172.7 MILLION FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020

* CONTOURGLOBAL PLC - CONFIRM Q1 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 4.0591 CENTS PER SHARE

* CONTOURGLOBAL PLC - AT THIS POINT, COMPANY IS EXPERIENCING NO MATERIAL OPERATIONAL OR FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF COVID-19