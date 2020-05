May 21 (Reuters) - ContraFect Corp:

* CONTRAFECT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS

* CONTRAFECT CORP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PUBLIC OFFERING TO CONTINUE FUNDING ITS PHASE 3 DISRUPT TRIAL OF EXEBACASE (CF-301) IN STAPH AUREUS BACTEREMIA

* CONTRAFECT CORP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PUBLIC OFFERING TO ALSO FUND ADVANCEMENT OF ITS PORTFOLIO, INCLUDING IND-ENABLING ACTIVITIES FOR CF-370