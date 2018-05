May 10 (Reuters) - ContraFect Corp:

* CONTRAFECT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.26

* CONTRAFECT - AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $39.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $46.9 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ANTICIPATES THAT CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES ARE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH Q2 OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: