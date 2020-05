May 26 (Reuters) - ContraFect Corp:

* CONTRAFECT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS TO PFIZER INC.

* CONTRAFECT - PFIZER AGREED TO PURCHASE 674,156 SHARES OF CO’S STOCK & WARRANT TO PURCHASE 505,617 SHARES OF CO’S STOCK, FOR ABOUT $3.0 MILLION

* CONTRAFECT - TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO CONTINUE FUNDING PHASE 3 DISRUPT TRIAL OF EXEBACASE IN STAPH AUREUS BACTEREMIA, WITH RIGHT-SIDED ENDOCARDITIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: