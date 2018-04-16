FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
April 16, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

BRIEF-Controlling Bellon family to beef up Sodexo's stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - BELLON SA STATEMENT:

* BELLON SA, CONTROLLED BY MR. PIERRE BELLON AND HIS FOUR CHILDREN, WOULD LIKE TO REINFORCE ITS PARTICIPATION IN SODEXO AND HAS MANDATED A BANK TO PURCHASE 1,350,000 SODEXO SHARES BY 30 MAY 2018.

* BELLON SA, the animating holding company and controlling shareholder of SODEXO, currently holds 40.38 pct of the capital and 55.81 pct of the voting rights of SODEXO.

* FOLLOWING THIS SHARE PURCHASE, BELLON SA WILL HOLD 41.27 % OF THE CAPITAL AND 56.08% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS OF SODEXO

* THROUGH THIS TRANSACTION THE BELLON FAMILY REITERATES ITS CONFIDENCE IN THE FUTURE OF THE SODEXO GROUP.

* Sodexo shares have lost nearly 30 percent so far this year, sinking 15 percent on March 29 alone when it issued its profit warning.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.