January 9, 2018 / 9:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF- Controlling shareholder and person acting in concert sell stake in Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9(Reuters) - Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder Zhejiang ZoneBanner JiuZhou Group Co Ltd and person acting in concert sold 4.4 percent and 1.2 percent stake in the company respectively, to Luo Yuefang

* Says Zhejiang ZoneBanner JiuZhou Group Co Ltd and person acting in concert hold 39.6 percent stake and 5 percent stake in the company respectively after the transaction

* Says Luo Yuefang holds 5.6 percent stake in the company after the transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/wifyHv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
