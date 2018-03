BRIEF-Controlling Shareholder Of HNA Infrastructure Investment Pledged 31.9 Mln Shares To Founder Securities

March 2 (Reuters) - HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS 31.9 MILLION SHARES HELD BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, REPRESENTING 0.82 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, PLEDGED TO FOUNDER SECURITIES FROM MARCH 2 TO DEC 31, 2018

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLEDGED 2.17 BILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY AS COLLATERAL, REPRESENTING 55.43 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, AS OF MARCH 2 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t9xzrh; bit.ly/2F57zmj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)