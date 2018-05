May 3(Reuters) - Ourpalm Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder Yao Wenbin signs agreement to sell 5.08 percent stake in the company to Liu Huicheng, for 718.6 million yuan

* Says Yao Wenbin will hold a 6.98 percent stake in the company after the transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Y2F9DG

