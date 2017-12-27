FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 5:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Controlling shareholder to transfer shares of Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town to two firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27(Reuters) - Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder, Overseas Chinese Town Holdings Company plans to transfer 531.7 million shares of the company to two firms, which are wholly owned by State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and no payment needed for the shares transfer

* Says its controlling shareholder will cut stake in the company to 47 percent from 53.5 percent

* Says the two firms will increase stake in the company to 3.2 percent respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7nk4Mf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

