BRIEF-Contura Energy And Alpha Natural Resources Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

April 30 (Reuters) - Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc :

* CONTURA ENERGY AND ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT

* CONTURA ENERGY- ALPHA SHAREHOLDERS TO GET 0.4071 CONTURA COMMON SHARES FOR EACH ANR CLASS C-1 SHARE & EACH ANR COMMON SHARE THEY OWN

* CONTURA ENERGY - COMBINED ENTITY TO RETAIN CONTURA ENERGY NAME, WITH KEVIN CRUTCHFIELD CONTINUING AS CEO

* CONTURA ENERGY INC - ALPHA’S CHAIRMAN AND CEO, DAVID STETSON, WILL RESIGN HIS ROLE AND TRANSITION TO CONTURA BOARD

* CONTURA ENERGY - IMMEDIATELY AFTER CLOSING, CONTURA BOARD TO HAVE 5 EXISTING CONTURA DIRECTORS, 4 INDIVIDUALS WHO CURRENTLY SERVE ON ALPHA’S BOARD

* CONTURA ENERGY INC - IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION CONTURA IS EXPECTED TO LIST ITS COMMON STOCK ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE