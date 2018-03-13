BRIEF-Convano announces IPO on TSE Mothers on April 11

March 13(Reuters) - Convano Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 11, 2018, under the symbol “6574”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 830,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 75,000 shares and privately held 755,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 890 yen per share with total offering amount will be 738.7 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/D3RZUR

