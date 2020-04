April 30 (Reuters) - ConvaTec Group PLC:

* CONVATEC GROUP PLC - QTRLY GROUP REPORTED REVENUE OF $460 MILLION INCREASED 6.9% YEAR ON YEAR

* CONVATEC GROUP PLC - 2020 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK MAINTAINED

* CONVATEC GROUP PLC - OVERALL INVESTMENT IN 2020 EXPECTED TO BE MODERATELY LOWER.

* CONVATEC GROUP PLC - CONTINUES TO PROPOSE THAT 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND IS PAID, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL AT AGM ON 7(TH) MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: