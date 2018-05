May 2 (Reuters) - ConvaTec Group PLC:

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE OF $458.2 MILLION GREW 3.7%

* 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE RE-AFFIRMED: ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH 2.5% TO 3.0%; ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN 24% TO 25%

* Q1 OSTOMY CARE REVENUE DECLINED 2.5%

* Q1 ADVANCED WOUND CARE REVENUE GREW 2.2%