BRIEF-Convelo Therapeutics To Acquire Genentech To Discover Novel Remyelinating Therapies

July 16 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* CONVELO THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO COLLABORATION AND OPTION TO ACQUIRE AGREEMENT WITH GENENTECH TO DISCOVER NOVEL REMYELINATING THERAPIES

* CONVELO THERAPEUTICS - CONVELO WILL RECEIVE AN UNDISCLOSED UPFRONT PAYMENT AND RESEARCH SUPPORT FROM GENENTECH.

* CONVELO THERAPEUTICS - CONVELO AND GENENTECH WILL COLLABORATE TO DISCOVER NOVEL REMYELINATION THERAPIES FOR MS AND OTHER MYELIN DISORDERS

* CONVELO - GENENTECH RETAINS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE OUTSTANDING STOCK OF CONVELO FOR ADDITIONAL UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT & DOWNSTREAM MILESTONES.