BRIEF-Convenience Retail Asia Posts Fy Net Profit Hk$208 Mln

March 10 (Reuters) - Convenience Retail Asia Ltd:

* EXPECTS LOCAL RETAIL TO BE GREATLY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS DISEASE COVID-19

* RESOLVED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 19 HK CENTS PER SHARE

* FY TURNOVER INCREASED 5.9% TO HK$5,632 MILLION

* CONVENIENCE RETAIL ASIA LTD - DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 19 HK CENTS PER SHARE AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 21 HK CENTS PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT ROSE 13.3% TO HK$208 MILLION

* EXPECTS COVID-19 POTENTIALLY AFFECTING GROUP’S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* CONVENIENCE RETAIL ASIA-GROUP EXPECTS LOCAL RETAIL TO BE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* EXPECTS COVID-19 POTENTIALLY AFFECTING GROUP’S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: