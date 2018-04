April 13 (Reuters) - ConvergeOne Holdings Inc:

* CONVERGEONE HOLDINGS INC ANNOUNCES IMPORTANT INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS WARRANTS

* CONVERGEONE - EXTENDING SCHEDULED EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE CONVERGEONE WARRANTS TO APRIL 20