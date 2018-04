April 11 (Reuters) - ConvergeOne Holdings Inc:

* CONVERGEONE HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, 2018, CERTAIN OF CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO A TERM LOAN AGREEMENT- SEC FILING

* TERM LOAN AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS OF $670.0 MILLION