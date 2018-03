BRIEF-ConvergeOne Q4 Revenue $299.2 Mln Versus $210.5 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Convergeone Holdings Inc:

* CONVERGEONE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.45 BILLION TO $1.55 BILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.06

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA PER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED IN RANGE OF $155 MILLION TO $165 MILLION FOR FY18 ​

* ‍ ON MARCH 13, BOARD AUTHORIZED INITIATION OF AN ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.08 TO BE PAID QUARTERLY​

* ‍EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN A PROGRAM OF PAYING DIVIDENDS ON A QUARTERLY BASIS​