BRIEF-Convergys Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.09

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Convergys Corp:

* CONVERGYS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 9 PERCENT TO $689 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* SEES ‍CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE DECREASE OF UP TO 7 PERCENT​ IN 2018

* ‍SEES ADJUSTED EPS DECREASE OF UP TO 10 PERCENT IN 2018​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS SEASONAL SEQUENTIAL DECREASES IN REVENUE, EBITDA AND EPS BEGINNING IN Q1 OF 2018 COMPARED WITH Q4 OF 2017​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN QUARTERLY RESULTS BEGINNING IN Q3 OF 2018​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $695.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S