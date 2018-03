BRIEF-Conviviality Announces Update On Payment Due To HM Revenue & Customs

March 14 (Reuters) - Conviviality Plc:

* PAYMENT DUE TO HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS OF ABOUT £30.0 MILLION WHICH FALLS DUE ON MARCH 29, WHICH HAS NOT BEEN ACCRUED FOR WITHIN ITS SHORT TERM CASH FLOW PROJECTIONS​

* ‍PAYMENT REQUIREMENT HAS CREATED A SHORT TERM FUNDING REQUIREMENT​

* ‍CURRENT SITUATION CREATES OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES, THIS MAY NEGATIVELY IMPACT ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF BETWEEN £55.3 MILLION AND £56.4 MILLION​

* ‍SAYS CO IS CURRENTLY IN COMPLIANCE WITH ITS BANKING COVENANTS​

* ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET DEBT TO BE APPROXIMATELY £150.0 MILLION FOR PERIOD ENDING 29 APRIL 2018 INCLUDING INVOICE DISCOUNTING FACILITY​

* ‍HAS ENGAGED PWC TO ASSIST IT IN ITS FORTHCOMING DISCUSSIONS WITH HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS​

* ‍HAS ENGAGED PWC TO ASSIST IT IN ITS FORTHCOMING DISCUSSIONS WITH HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS​

* ‍"BOARD BELIEVES THIS SHORT TERM FUNDING REQUIREMENT WILL BE SATISFACTORILY RESOLVED​"