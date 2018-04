April 4 (Reuters) - Conviviality PLC:

* ‍COMPANY CONFIRMS IT IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH C&C IN RESPECT OF A POSSIBLE SALE TO C&C OF CONVIVIALITY DIRECT BUSINESS​

* ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF OTHER PARTIES INTERESTED IN PURCHASE OF RETAIL BUSINESS​