April 5 (Reuters) - Conviviality PLC:

* APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD RESIGNATION

* ‍APPOINTED MATTHEW CALLAGHAN, IAN GREEN AND DAVID BAXENDALE OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS JOINT ADMINISTRATORS TO CONVIVIALITY PLC​

* ‍COMPANIES NOW IN ADMINISTRATION ARE CONVIVIALITY PLC AND CONVIVIALITY BRANDS LIMITED​

* ‍NO OTHER COMPANIES IN GROUP HAVE HAD ADMINISTRATORS APPOINTED AND SUCH OTHER COMPANIES CONTINUE TO TRADE​

* ‍CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH PARTIES INTERESTED IN ITS RETAIL BUSINESS