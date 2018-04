April 9 (Reuters) - Conviviality PLC:

* PROPOSED SALE OF BUSINESS

* BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF CONVIVIALITY RETAIL BUSINESSES HAVE BEEN SOLD TO BESTWAY DIRECT LIMITED

* BESTWAY HAVE PAID £7,250,000 FOR CERTAIN OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF CONVIVIALITY RETAIL BUSINESS