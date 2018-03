March 19 (Reuters) - Conviviality Plc:

* DIANA HUNTER, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY, IS STEPPING DOWN FROM BOARD OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍HUNTER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY FOR A PERIOD OF TIME IN ORDER TO PROVIDE TRANSITION SUPPORT​

* ‍DAVID ADAMS, NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF CONVIVIALITY, IS STEPPING INTO ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE​