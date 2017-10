Oct 18 (Reuters) - Conviviality Plc:

* ‍ANDREW HUMPHREYS, GROUP CFO, WILL BE LEAVING BUSINESS​

* ‍ANDREW WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD ON 30 OCTOBER 2017 AND WILL LEAVE BUSINESS AFTER A PERIOD OF HANDOVER TO HIS SUCCESSOR.​

* ‍MARK MORAN WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF CONVIVIALITY PLC AS GROUP CFO, EFFECTIVE FROM 30TH OCTOBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)