March 14 (Reuters) - Conviviality Plc:

* ‍RESOLVED TO CANCEL INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.5 PENCE PER SHARE THAT WAS DUE TO BE PAID ON FRIDAY 16 MARCH 2018​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF CANCELLATION OF DIVIDEND, COMPANY’S CASH POSITION IS IMPROVED BY APPROXIMATELY £8.2 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)