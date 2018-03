BRIEF-Conviviality says talks with lenders ongoing​

March 16 (Reuters) - Conviviality Plc:

* ‍WE HAVE HAD CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH OUR LENDERS WHICH ARE ON-GOING​

* ‍PWC ARE UNDERTAKING A REVIEW OF BUSINESS AND ITS FUTURE FUNDING REQUIREMENTS AND THIS WORK STREAM IS PROGRESSING WELL​

* ‍COMPANY HAS ENGAGED WITH HM REVENUES AND CUSTOMS (“HMRC”) REGARDING £30.0 MILLION PAYMENT DUE ON 29 MARCH 2018​

* ‍HMRC HAS BEEN RECEPTIVE TO OUR NEEDS AND THESE DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE​

* ‍COMPANY IS ENGAGING WITH ITS ADVISERS AND BROKER REGARDING POSSIBILITY OF AN EQUITY FUNDRAISE​

* ‍SHARES OF CONVIVIALITY PLC REMAIN SUSPENDED PENDING FURTHER NOTICE​