Feb 12 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* SHIN KIN MAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 15 JAN

* ‍WONG SUET FAI HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 15 JAN​

* CHEN SHIH-PIN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR