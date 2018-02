Feb 1 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* IP YEE KWA HAS TENDERED A LETTER TO RESIGN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* ‍WANG JOHN HONG-CHIUN HAS TENDERED A LETTER TO RESIGN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍YAP E HOCK, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF COMPANY​

* ‍IP YEE KWAN WILL REMAIN AS ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​