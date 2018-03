March 19 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS GROUP MAY RECORD FY LOSS SUBSTANTIALLY WORSE THAN LOSS RECORDED BY GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍SUBSTANTIAL IMPAIRMENT ON INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATE MADE BY CO​

* CONVOY GLOBAL HOLDINGS SEES INCREASE IN LOSS BY ABOUT EIGHT TIMES OF PREVIOUS LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: