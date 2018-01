Jan 9 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* CONVOY GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD - TAN YE KAI, BYRON HAS TENDERED A LETTER TO RESIGN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY

* CONVOY GLOBAL HOLDINGS SAYS ACCORDING TO HIS LETTER, TAN YE KAI, BYRON HAS DISAGREEMENT WITH BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

* CONVOY GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD - IP YEE KWAN, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: