Dec 8 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* INFORMED THAT EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, WONG LEE MAN, FONG SUT SAM & CHAN LAI YEE, WERE ARRESTED BY INDEPENDENT COMMISSION AGAINST CORRUPTION​

* ‍NG WING FAI, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CO , WILL ACT AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* TRADING IN SHARES OF CO ON STOCK EXCHANGE HAVE BEEN HALTED FROM 7 DEC AND SHALL REMAIN HALTED PENDING FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT